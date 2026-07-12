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No evidence of political motive in murder of former UK minister Widdecombe, police say

HAYTOR, England - There is no evidence that the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe was politically motivated, police said on July 12, adding that they were not seeking anyone else after arresting a 28-year-old man.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 with what police described as “serious injuries”. Officers arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on July 11.

Police urged the public not to speculate about possible motives while the investigation remains ongoing.

“At this point, there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism-related incident, and at this point, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this murder,” Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman told reporters.

“Detectives remain open-minded about the potential motive. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it was politically motivated.”

A second suspect arrested on July 11 was later released without charge.

A social conservative, Widdecombe served as a junior minister in John Major’s Conservative government in the 1990s. She stepped down as a lawmaker in 2010 but later joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK as its immigration and justice spokesperson.

Two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed attacker during the Brexit campaign in 2016. Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by a man inspired by the militant group Islamic State. REUTERS