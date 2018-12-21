No evidence of attack plans at Stuttgart airport, say police

German police monitoring a terminal at Stuttgart airport.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
53 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Investigators found no evidence that suspects who had been believed to have conducted a reconnaissance operation at Stuttgart airport were planning an attack, German federal police said.

Police earlier on Friday (Dec 21) searched several apartments in western and southwestern Germany after flagging an unspecified threat that prompted it to step up security measures at Stuttgart airport.

"The searches turned up no evidence of preparations for an Islamist-terrorist attack," police said in a statement.

