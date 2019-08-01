No EU consensus on new IMF chief to replace Lagarde: French government

PARIS (AFP) - The European Union has not yet reached a consensus on a candidate to replace Christine Lagarde as head of the International Monetary Fund, the French finance ministry said Thursday (Aug 1).

"At this stage, although some candidates' names gather more support than others, there is not yet a full consensus around one name," the French ministry, which had been spearheading efforts to find a candidate by the end of July, said.

The post of IMF managing director goes to a European by convention while an American heads the World Bank.