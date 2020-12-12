No deal on Brexit trade 'very, very likely': Johnson

LONDON/BRUSSELS • Britain is likely to leave the European Union without a trade deal in just under three weeks' time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.

Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and Customs union.

Both sides said they want to agree on arrangements to cover nearly US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) in annual trade, but talks are at an impasse. "The probability of a no deal is higher than of a deal," an EU official who declined to be identified quoted Ms von der Leyen as saying during an EU summit in Brussels.

Mr Johnson told reporters: "It's looking very, very likely we'll have to go for a solution that I think will be wonderful for the UK, we'll be able to do exactly what we want from Jan 1, it will obviously be different from what we set out to achieve.

"If there's a big offer, a big change in what they're saying, then I must say that I've yet to see it."

Mr Johnson and Ms von der Leyen have given negotiators until tomorrow evening to break the impasse at talks that are deadlocked over fishing rights and EU demands for Britain to face consequences if, in the future, it diverges from the bloc's rules.

In the case of a "no deal" on trade, Britain would lose zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the European single market of 450 million consumers overnight.

Ms von der Leyen said it would be clear tomorrow whether the conditions for a deal had been reached.

"It is only fair that competitors to our own enterprises face the same conditions on our own market," she told a news conference in Brussels.

A senior European official said EU leaders had rejected a proposal from Mr Johnson for a Brexit call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

As European leaders lined up to warn of the failure of talks, investors started to price in the risk of a chaotic finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

Sterling tumbled, stocks fell and implied volatility surged. The pound fell 0.8 per cent against the dollar to US$1.3184 before recovering somewhat.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said there were still fundamental issues unresolved in trade talks. "Time is running out and we need to prepare for a hard Brexit," he said.

A no-trade deal Brexit would damage the economies of northern Europe, send shockwaves through financial markets, snarl borders and sow chaos through the delicate supply chains which stretch across Europe and beyond.

The EU on Thursday published its own contingency plans to keep basic air and road travel running and fishing rights open in the event of no deal, in a move seen as a warning shot to London.

Some EU diplomats have cast Mr Johnson's rhetoric as theatrics intended to wrench out a deal and please his domestic Brexit supporters, and Mr Macron said he still hoped a deal could be reached.

Mr Macron is under pressure from French fishermen not to cede ground over their fishing rights. He was asked by a reporter whether an EU proposal for a one-year contingency plan, under which EU fishermen would keep access to Britain's fishing waters, was akin to "having your cake and eating it".

"I'm not asking to have my cake and eat it, no. All I want is a cake that's worth its weight. Because I won't give up my share of it either," he said in Brussels.

The Bank of England took steps yesterday to keep banks lending through next year as Britain prepares for any market disruption from a big change in its trading relationship with the EU.

Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was ready to deal with any disruptions to financial markets.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESS