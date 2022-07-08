No clear favourite for successor to lead Conservatives

To find Mr Boris Johnson's successor, candidates need to put themselves forward for the leadership - and there could be many.

Each candidate must be nominated by two other Conservative Party lawmakers.

Conservative Party lawmakers then hold several rounds of votes to whittle down the field. Each time they are asked to vote for their favoured candidate in a secret ballot, and the person with the fewest votes is eliminated.

This process is repeated until there are two candidates remaining. Votes had previously been held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the wider Conservative Party membership, with the winner named the new leader.

The leader of the party with a majority in the House of Commons is the de facto prime minister. He or she does not have to call a snap election, but has the power to do so.

The duration of the leadership contest can vary, depending on how many people put themselves forward.

Mrs Theresa May became leader less than three weeks after Mr David Cameron resigned in 2016 and all other contenders dropped out mid-race.

Mr Johnson faced former health minister Jeremy Hunt in the run-off ballot of Conservative Party members to replace Mrs May in 2019, and took office two months after she announced her intention to resign.

Rishi Sunak

Britain's first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer, who quit from his finance minister post on Tuesday, was until recently the bookmakers' favourite.

But the prospects of Mr Sunak, 42, were dented by questions over his private wealth and family's tax arrangements.

His initial refusal to authorise more support over a surging cost-of-living crisis has also hurt his popularity.

Penny Mordaunt

Ms Mordaunt, 49, is the first woman to have been British defence secretary, and is currently a junior trade minister.

The Royal Navy reservist is seen as likely to run, but considered a long shot. A strong Brexit supporter and key figure in the 2016 "Leave" campaign, she has been tipped as a potential unity candidate who could draw support from the Conservative Party's warring factions.

Jeremy Hunt

Former foreign and health secretary Jeremy Hunt, 55, lost to Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership contest, when he branded himself as the "serious" alternative.

Mr Hunt argued last month that under Mr Johnson, "we are no longer trusted by the electorate" and "we are set to lose the next general election".

His pre-pandemic record as health secretary was recently savaged by an ally of Mr Johnson.

Sajid Javid

Mr Javid, who quit as health secretary on Tuesday, had previously resigned as finance minister in 2020. The 52-year-old is the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver who went on to become a high-flying banker.

Like Mr Sunak, he also faces questions about his personal wealth and tax affairs.

Ben Wallace

The Defence Secretary, 52, has narrowly topped some recent polls of Tory grassroots' preferred next leader due to his role in the Ukraine crisis.

The former army officer and ally of Mr Johnson has downplayed wanting to lead the party, but is seen as straight-talking and competent.

Nadhim Zahawi

Newly appointed as finance minister, Mr Zahawi, 55, was praised for overseeing Britain's roll-out of pandemic vaccines.

Previously education secretary, Mr Zahawi is a former refugee from Iraq who came to Britain as a child speaking no English.

His private wealth has also drawn adverse attention, including when he claimed parliamentary expenses for heating his horse stables.

Tom Tugendhat

The former army officer, 49, is a prominent backbencher who chairs Parliament's influential Foreign Affairs Committee. Mr Tugendhat has indicated he will stand in any leadership contest, but there is no love lost between him and Mr Johnson's loyalists.

A hawk on China, he has been critical of the government's handling of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46, is popular among Conservative Party members, and liked for her outspokenness and willingness to go on the political attack.

But that has also stoked questions about her judgment, for instance, in February, when she encouraged Britons to fight in Ukraine against the invasion by Russia.

Critics say her leadership posturing is too overt.

Dominic Raab

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Raab, 48, led the country when Mr Johnson was in intensive care in hospital with Covid-19 in 2020. The former lawyer and karate black belt holder is seen as a reliable ally.

But his move to justice from the post of foreign secretary was seen as a demotion after he initially failed to cut short a holiday as the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the Taliban last year.

Suella Braverman

The Attorney-General for England and Wales said she intended to stand in a leadership contest, saying that "it would be the greatest honour". She was heavily criticised by lawyers during her tenure after the government sought to break international law over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.