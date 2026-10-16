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Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

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An aerial view of the Eurotunnel at Coquelles, near Calais, northern France. A bus collided with a train near the Channel Tunnel late Oct 15.

An aerial view of the Eurotunnel at Coquelles, near Calais, northern France. A bus collided with a train near the Channel Tunnel late Oct 15.

PHOTO: AFP

PARIS - At least 19 people were injured on the evening of Oct 15 after a minibus collided with a train at a loading platform for the Channel Tunnel in northern France, the local prefect's office said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ambulances, a helicopter and police were at the scene.

The accident involved a minibus carrying truck drivers who were preparing to board the Le Shuttle service on the loading platform at the Eurotunnel site, the prefecture said in a later statement.

The minibus crashed into a train about to leave, it said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.