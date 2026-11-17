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Nigeria arrests eight in cocaine gang routing drugs to Europe via Sahara

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov 17 - Nigeria's drug agency said it had dismantled a transnational trafficking syndicate smuggling cocaine from the city of Lagos through Kano city and across the Sahara desert via Niger and Libya to Europe, arresting eight suspected couriers.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said the suspects were arrested in intelligence-led operations in Lagos and Kano between October 30 and 31. Lagos is a major hub in the West African cocaine trade, a route traffickers use to move the drugs from South America to lucrative markets in Europe.

• The operation began with the arrest of 57-year-old Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian at a hotel in Lagos. He later excreted 74 cocaine pellets weighing 1.65 kg, the agency said

• The following day, four other suspects were intercepted at the domestic terminal of Lagos airport as they prepared to board a flight to Kano. Together, the five suspects arrested in Lagos excreted 399 pellets weighing 8.655 kg

• Information obtained from the Lagos operation led officers to three additional suspects at Kano airport, where body scans showed they had also swallowed cocaine pellets

• In total, the eight suspects excreted 634 pellets weighing 13.795 kg over several days in custody, NDLEA said

• The suspects told investigators they planned to travel by road from Kano through Niger Republic and Libya, with Europe as the final destination for the cocaine REUTERS