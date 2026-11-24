Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

‘Nice to be here’: Prince William makes first Downing Street visit

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) speaks with Britain's Prince William as the latter leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on Nov 24.

LONDON – Britain’s Prince William on Nov 24 made his first visit to Downing Street, where he talked about “shared priorities” with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The meeting is being seen as another step towards the heir to the throne’s future role as monarch.

He held bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week at the request of the British government.

King Charles III’s eldest son posed for photos outside No 10‘s famous black door before he and Burnham went inside and chatted for around 50 minutes.

It was their first official meeting, although the pair have met several times informally, including at a recent state banquet, Burnham’s Downing Street office said.

They discussed “shared priorities”, including tackling homelessness, Burnham’s official spokesman told reporters.

William also told Burnham about his environmental awards, the Earthshot Prize, which the prince presented in India last week during a trip with his wife Catherine.

“It’s great to welcome you here,” Burnham said at the start of the meeting, with William saying it was “nice to be here”.

It is believed to be the first time in 14 years that a member of the royal family has visited Downing Street since Queen Elizabeth II attended a Cabinet meeting in 2012.

The late queen also dined there with former prime minister Winston Churchill on the eve of his resignation in 1955.

Charles visited Downing Street several times when he was heir, including with the late Princess Diana for a dinner with then-premier Margaret Thatcher in 1989.

“It’s convention that the future head of state generally meets the prime minister on an annual basis,” the prime minister’s spokesman added.

British police said that two men had been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a reported break-in at William and Catherine’s rural country retreat at Sandringham late on Nov 23. AFP