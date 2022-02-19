Ng Eng Hen discusses impact of crises and transnational forces at Munich roundtable

SINGAPORE - Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen who was in Germany for a security conference discussed the impact of crises and transnational forces, and the need to strengthen international institutions to address common challenges at a roundable with young leaders on Saturday (Feb 19).

“Existing mechanisms that we have now, and institutions like the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are under siege,” Dr Ng said at the 13th Munich Young Leaders (MYL) Roundtable on the topic “Charting a More Equitable Post-Pandemic Future”, where he interacted with 16 young leaders from 13 countries.

“What’s happened post-World War II now, 70 to 80 years now, we see new institutions driven by different principal actors to bring coordinated action where older institutional frameworks in their mind, couldn’t fix, couldn’t get a consensus, so that they can address these pan-geographic issues,” he added.

“Ultimately for every generation, you require a leadership, an enlightened leadership…you need to raise leaders who believe in what they’re doing…Ultimately, it is about what you believe, what you believe can change, what you believe can be in effect, and who you do it for.”

Dr Ng was in Germany to attend the three-day 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) which ends on Sunday.

The MSC is an annual high-level security conference that brings together heads of government, defence and foreign ministers, parliamentarians, military leaders, and security experts from around the world.

This year’s MSC covers a wide range of important security issues. These include geopolitical and security developments in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and other security issues pertaining to defence cooperation, international trade and climate security.

Dr Ng will also be speaking on the topic “Bridging Troubled Waters – Rethinking Maritime Security Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region”, as part of a Maritime Security Roundtable at the MSC.