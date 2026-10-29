Next round of Ukraine talks depends on Middle East, other factors: Kremlin aide

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Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said Moscow had not yet proposed a specific date for the talks.

MOSCOW – The timing of the next round of three-way talks on a settlement of the Ukraine conflict is linked to the conflict in the Middle East, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying on Oct 28, casting doubt on whether the talks will take place in November as initially proposed.

Ushakov, quoted by Russian news agencies, said Moscow had not yet proposed a specific date for the talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct 28 he hoped that a meeting would take place in Abu Dhabi between Nov 6 and Nov 10.

“It will also depend on the situation on the battlefield and the situation in general. You can see the situation now in the Middle East. It just doesn’t allow us to hold it in the near future. That’s my assumption,” Ushakov told journalists, referring to the regional fallout from the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Ushakov also said there had been no discussion of having European negotiators in attendance at the next round of talks. The leaders of Britain, Germany and France said last weekend that Europe would play a role in US-mediated talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky on securing a ceasefire.

“There is absolutely no talk about this, nothing being considered,” Ushakov was quoted as saying.

“What there is now is an agreement on resuming three-sided consultations with representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.”

The United States has led efforts to move forward with talks on finding a solution to the 4½-year-old Ukraine conflict, leaving European countries – Ukraine’s closest allies and biggest military backers – largely on the sidelines.

Ushakov said at the weekend that Europe should be included in discussions as its position could be crucial.

In comments earlier on Oct 28, Ushakov said the possible participation of European countries in the negotiations was not discussed during Putin’s phone conversation on Oct 27 with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. REUTERS