News anchor Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter at centre of explicit images row

LONDON - Veteran news anchor Huw Edwards was on Wednesday revealed by his wife as the BBC presenter accused of paying for explicit images, but police said no criminal offence had been committed.

Vicky Flind said in a statement that her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was now “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

At the same time, Metropolitan Police issued a statement saying that there was “no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed”.

The furore has been frontpage news and the lead story on radio and television news bulletins for six successive days, with frenzied speculation on social media about the star’s identity until the confirmation.

It comes after the BBC – whose brand is built on public trust – was rocked in recent years by scandals which saw some of their biggest names revealed as serial sex offenders.

Mr Edwards, 61, is one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, and was the man entrusted with telling the world that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

The BBC has been under the spotlight since allegations emerged last week in The Sun newspaper from the parents of a young adult, who said that the presenter had paid for explicit images of their child.

The young adult, however, called the claims “rubbish”.

The tabloid newspaper did not name the presenter, but accused the BBC of failing to properly investigate the claims, sparking another crisis at the national broadcaster.

Mr Edward’s wife said she was revealing his identity “after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family” and was doing so “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published,” she added, saying that he only learned of the allegations on Thursday.