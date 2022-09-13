War in Ukraine: News analysis

Nervousness in Moscow palpable following Kyiv's latest offensive

Severe setback in north-east Ukraine has serious implications for Putin's conduct of war

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Ukraine's defence minister has warned that the country's armed forces will need to ensure that they can withstand a Russian counter-attack, after a Ukrainian offensive appears to have recovered around 3,000 sq km of land occupied by Russia since the war between the two countries erupted in February.

Yet at the same time, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov boasted that Russia had no food left to feed its soldiers and no fuel to refuel its tanks, and that the "day of liberating all of Ukraine's territories will come faster than we dared hope".

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 13, 2022, with the headline Nervousness in Moscow palpable following Kyiv's latest offensive . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top