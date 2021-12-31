New Year parties slashed as Covid-19 wave hammers the world

PARIS (AFP) - A New Year shorn of mass celebrations beckoned on Thursday (Dec 30) for millions around the world as the number of daily Covid-19 infections, driven by the Omicron variant, surged through another symbolic high.

Coronavirus, first detected two years ago and declared a global pandemic in March 2020, has killed more than 5.4 million people, triggered economic crises and seen societies ricochet in and out of lockdowns.

The latest variant, Omicron, while tentatively considered to cause milder illness, has pushed infection levels to record levels in recent days in the United States, Britain, France and other European countries, forcing governments to reimpose restrictions.

The number of daily new Covid-19 cases worldwide crossed one million for the first time, according to an AFP tally on Thursday, with more than 7.3 million in the last seven days.

From Greece to Mexico, from Barcelona to Bali and across swathes of Europe, authorities have cancelled or curtailed public gatherings, either closing or imposing curfews on nightclubs.

Only South Africa, the first country to report the Omicron variant, was bucking the trend. It lifted a midnight to 4am curfew to allow celebrations to go ahead, after health officials said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed.

In France, wearing masks outdoors will be compulsory while walking the streets of Paris from Friday for everyone over the age of 11. Nightclubs have been closed until well into January.

In Spain, public festivities have been cancelled across most regions and in the biggest cities except Madrid, where a stripped-down gathering is scheduled with the crowd limited to 7,000 people compared to 18,000 in 2019.

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) said it would start opening temporary field hospitals to contain a possible overspill of patients in England, where the government stopped short of mandating curbs on New Year festivities.

'War footing'

"Given the high level of Covid-19 infections and increasing hospital admissions, the NHS is now on a war footing," National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.

Indonesia, which has reported more than 4.2 million confirmed cases, warned that foreign travellers may be deported from the resort island of Bali if they are caught violating Covid-19 health rules that bar carnivals, fireworks and gatherings of more than 50 people over the holidays.

"Get ready to be kicked out," said Bali immigration office head Jamaruli Manihuruk.