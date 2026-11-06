Hoax bomb threats disrupt dozens of passenger flights across Europe

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The highly unusual spate of bomb threats affected nearly 30 flights by the end of Nov 5.

ROME/WARSAW/EVREUX, France – Hoax bomb threats disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe on Nov 5 , forcing unplanned landings by some planes and prompting fighter jets to escort or intercept others, in a dramatic escalation after an initial wave earlier this week.

The highly unusual spate of bomb threats affected nearly 30 flights by the end of Nov 5 , after at least seven flights and a cruise ship also received hoax threats on Nov 3 .

No government has said who was behind the threats, and no claim of responsibility has been verified.

Security experts said it could be individuals acting on personal grievances or copycats, but also that it had the hallmarks of a more coordinated “hybrid attack”.

“When it comes to a situation like this or even other sabotage attacks, it’s really hard to prove there’s a certain country behind it. But it does fit in the modus operandi,” said Eric Schouten, head of aviation security group Dyami.

Many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and hybrid attacks since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. These are often inexpensive to carry out, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response.

Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by the Nov 5 disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly of being behind hybrid attacks, while Germany blamed Russia for an August attack on Leipzig airport. Britain, which has in the past blamed Russia, linked Iran to a suspected plot against a US air base.

Both Russia and Iran have denied those accusations.

An airport source in Italy told Reuters that an e-mail with the subject line “Threat report” had been sent to several addresses for airlines, airport operators and airport service providers at Rome’s Fiumicino and Milan’s Malpensa airports.

The e-mail, which claimed it was from “fighters of the Male State”, said devices had been placed on inbound flights from Helsinki and Dublin and they would explode in 60 minutes. “Today your sky will be red,” it said.

Reuters could not independently confirm who had sent the e-mail and there was no immediate indication of who was behind the other threats across Europe.

Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a Russian blogger who set up an anti-feminist movement called the Male State in 2016 that was later banned in Russia, said that the group no longer existed and was not involved in any way.

“Anyone currently orchestrating provocations within European Union countries under the banner of this ‘brand’ is acting in their own self-interest - essentially flying someone else’s flag,” he wrote on his popular Telegram channel.

Flights to Milan, Rome, Paris, Prague and Sofia affected

In France, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s office said he had sent fighter jets to intercept an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome and escort it to an air force base at Evreux after the pilot did not cooperate with authorities as expected.

Lecornu’s office gave no reason for the pilot’s behaviour.

Bulgaria’s air force said its fighter jets had escorted three airliners to the ground. One Ryanair flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second city. Romania’s intelligence agency said a KLM flight to Tel Aviv with a layover in Bucharest had received a bomb threat.

Spanish police said three e-mailed threats came in within 20 minutes involving one Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and two inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan. Several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands in Madrid and passengers disembarked as the aircraft were inspected.

In Warsaw, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped as it taxied towards take-off and passengers were transferred to another plane, while Danish police said two planes were searched at Copenhagen airport.

Other flights that received threats, including EasyJet, Finnair, LOT, Wizz Air, Ryanair and Air Serbia services to Prague, Sofia, Vienna, Brussels, Bucharest, Rome and Milan, landed as scheduled, some after military escorts.

Singapore Airlines and its budget arm Scoot told The Straits Times on Nov 6 in reply to queries that their flights were not affected.

Elena Pala, a passenger on a Wizz Air flight from Milan, described what happened when the plane landed in Bucharest, Romania.

“First, they took us a long way from the terminal ... far away on the runway. The plane was surrounded by fire trucks, ambulances and anti-terrorist units,” she told Digi TV.

“I asked what was happening. They said it was an emergency issue. That is all they said,” Pala added.

Joji Waites, director of flight safety for the British Airline Pilots’ Association, said airlines did not act on threats unless they had been rated credible by assessors.

Departing passengers were philosophical.

“We still have to get around. So, well, we just have to deal with it as best we can,” said Spaniard Lucia Parga.

Another traveller, Gabriele Franzese, added: “You can’t worry too much about every piece of news. If the plane crashes, so be it. If it’s meant to happen, it’ll happen anyway.”

Cyberattacks on supermarkets and blood banks

Eliran Almog, CEO of aviation cybersecurity firm Cyviation, said the hoaxes could serve both to disrupt operations and to observe how airlines, airports and authorities respond.

“These aviation threats are also occurring in the same period as cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe,” Almog said.

“Different essential services are experiencing disruption that carries economic costs and can undermine public confidence.”

This week, unidentified hackers for the second time shut down fridges in supermarkets in several European countries, also affecting French blood banks. REUTERS