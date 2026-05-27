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New UK-Poland treaty to focus on defence against Russia, Tusk says

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands after a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, January 17, 2025. Czarek Sokolowski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands after a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, January 17, 2025. Czarek Sokolowski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

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WARSAW, May 27 - Poland wants the closest possible diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom, focusing on defence against Russia, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday before leaving for London.

Britain will sign a new defence and security treaty with Poland on Wednesday to strengthen defence cooperation in the face of increasing hostile threats across Europe, the government said, following similar deals with France and Germany.

While Britain and Poland are already close allies, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement on Tuesday that "the challenges Europe now faces demands an even stronger partnership".

The continent has been under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to take greater responsibility for its own defence. Both countries are also key allies of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"Both sides emphasize that Russia is a strategic threat, also a long-term one, for Poland, for Great Britain, for NATO, and therefore our cooperation should be focused on securing Poland and other countries against the Russian threat," Tusk told reporters on Wednesday.

Tusk had earlier said that beyond defence, a significant part of the treaty focuses on cybersecurity. Poland says its role as a hub for military aid to Ukraine has made it a key target for Russian espionage, cyberattacks and disinformation. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.