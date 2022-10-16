New UK finance minister says some taxes will have to go up

LONDON - Britain's new finance minister said on Saturday that some taxes will have to go up, signalling another abrupt policy U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is battling to save her leadership just over a month into her term.

"We have some very difficult decisions ahead," Mr Jeremy Hunt said in a Sky News interview.

"The thing that people want, the markets want, the country needs now, is stability," he added. "No chancellor can control the markets, but what I can do is show that we can pay for our tax and spending plans."

In an attempt to appease financial markets that have been in turmoil for three weeks, Ms Truss fired Mr Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor of the exchequer on Friday and scrapped parts of her controversial economic package.

She then said in a hurried news conference that she was now allowing the corporation tax rate to rise, abandoning her plan to keep it at current levels.

Government spending would rise by less than previously planned, she added.

Big, unfunded tax cuts were a central plank of Ms Truss' original plans. But these were financed through billions in more borrowing, causing panic on financial markets that has fed into higher costs for British households.

The backlash in financial markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos as borrowing costs surged.

Mr Hunt said tax increases are on the cards.

"Some taxes will not be cut as quickly as people want, and some taxes will go up. So, it's going to be difficult," he said.

He said spending would not rise by as much as people would like and all government departments were going to have to find more efficiencies than they were planning.

Mr Hunt said he agreed with Ms Truss' fundamental approach of seeking to spark economic growth, but the way she and Mr Kwarteng went about it had not worked.

"There were mistakes. It was a mistake when we're going to be asking for difficult decisions across the board on tax and spending to cut the rate of tax paid by the very wealthiest," he said.

"It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office of Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up. The prime minister has recognised that, (and) that's why I'm here," he added.

Ms Truss was due to spend the weekend trying to shore up her flagging support within the Conservative Party, with newspapers quoting lawmakers who questioned her ability to stay in the job.

Analysts said that by leaving her other tax cuts in place, Ms Truss has laid the ground for more market turmoil on Monday, as traders digest what Bloomberg Economics estimates is an additional £24 billion (S$38 billion) of savings she still needs to find to get public finances on a sustainable footing.

That she is demanding that Mr Hunt make no more U-turns will do little to soothe market jitters.

In interviews he gave on Saturday, Mr Hunt suggested he is not fully signed up to that.

