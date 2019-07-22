New Prince George photos released to mark sixth birthday

LONDON (DPA) - Kensington Palace has released three new photos of Britain's Prince George to mark his sixth birthday on Monday (July 22).

The photos were all taken by his mother Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with two showing him in the palace gardens wearing an England football shirt and a third on a family holiday wearing a green shirt and blue and white shorts.

The third-in-line to the throne, whose full name is Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge, attends the exclusive Thomas's Battersea school in London.

He made his first public appearance when he was just hours old, showed off to waiting media by his mother and father Prince William outside St Mary's Hospital on July 22, 2013.

He has since been joined by two siblings, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis.