New PM Truss vows to 'ride out storm', solve Britain's energy crisis

Ms Liz Truss - a hawkish diplomat and free-market champion - formally took over on Tuesday as the new British Prime Minister, with broad promises to immediately address the worst cost-of-living crisis to plague Britain in decades.

"I will deal hands-on with the energy crisis caused by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and secure energy supplies," Ms Truss said in her first speech as Prime Minister.

She did not elaborate, but she has been reported to be readying what looked set to be Europe's biggest energy crisis support package.

Ms Truss, 47, is reportedly planning to freeze household energy bills at current levels for this winter and next, paid for by government-backed loans to suppliers, a scheme that could cost up to £130 billion (S$211 billion).

"We shouldn't be daunted by challenges. As strong as the storm may be, I know the British people are stronger… I am confident we can ride out this storm," she said.

Earlier in the day, Queen Elizabeth II named Ms Truss prime minister - her 15th since Winston Churchill - at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Ms Truss in a letter shortly after her audience with the Queen.

"Your premiership comes at a time of significant challenges, as well as opportunities in an uncertain global environment," he said.

He said "the fundamentals of our bilateral relationship remain strong", citing as an example the Singapore-UK free trade agreement that Ms Truss, as foreign secretary, signed in December 2020.

United States President Joe Biden said in a Twitter post that he was looking forward "to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression".

Ms Truss replaced Mr Boris Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party after an often tumultuous three years at 10 Downing Street that were plagued by a spate of scandals.

She is taking office amid a sharply polarised political climate in Britain - with anxiety and dissatisfaction fuelled by a deep, debilitating crisis marked by soaring energy bills, a looming recession and labour unrest.

Energy bills are set to almost triple this winter compared to last, draining the savings of many middle-income families and threatening the future of smaller businesses.

Ms Truss is also taking the reins of a country facing a crumbling National Health Service and labour strikes that have brought transport networks to a halt.

She listed the economy and healthcare as her priorities, and promised to deliver on her promises of tax cuts.

"I will get Britain working again," she said. "I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investments."

How she chooses to tackle soaring living costs carries potential risks.

Any significant extra borrowing would disappoint those who bought into a leadership campaign built around promises of tax cuts and, significantly, a smaller state.

She will be tackling these challenges without a broad public mandate, as she was chosen by Conservative lawmakers in Parliament and dues-paying members of the party that account for less than 1 per cent of the population.

Polling by YouGov also showed that half the population said they were fairly or very disappointed to have her as prime minister.

Ultimately, Ms Truss will be judged by her party, which has been in power for 12 years, on how she can overturn Labour's lead in the polls and hold on to the large parliamentary majority won by Mr Johnson in 2019.