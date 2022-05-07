New pipeline links Baltic states to European gas network

JAUNIUNAI (Lithuania) • Poland and the Baltic states on Thursday inaugurated a new gas pipeline that links the north-eastern European countries with the rest of the European Union, a crucial step towards reducing dependence on Russian gas.

The 508km Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL) pipeline links Poland and Lithuania's gas networks.

With first flows through the pipeline having already started on Sunday, the capacity to transport gas from Lithuania to Poland is expected to reach 1.9 billion cubic m per year (bcm/year) and gas transportation capacity from Poland to Lithuania will be 2 bcm/year.

Thanks to existing links in the region, Latvia, Estonia and even Finland will also have access to the wider European gas pipeline network.

The EU's executive on Wednesday unveiled plans for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports as part of a raft of new sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

If approved by member states, the oil ban would be the EU's toughest move yet against the Russian energy sector, which helps the Kremlin finance its war.

The EU has yet to target Russian natural gas - used to heat homes and generate electricity across the bloc - which is more difficult to replace than Russian crude.

The EU is the largest market for Russian natural gas exports, on which two of its largest economies - Germany and Italy - are highly dependent. France, the EU's second-largest economy, derives most of its electricity from nuclear power.

"Replacing petroleum imports will be much easier than replacing natural gas imports," said Dr Eugenio Pinto, a professor of business administration in the Department of Economics at Luiss University in Rome. "Petroleum shipments are much more mobile than gas shipments and there are more sources for supply."

The EU member states have independently established timetables for reducing imports of Russian gas. In March, the bloc committed to reducing gas imports by two-thirds by the end of this year, and ending its dependence on Russian fossil energy entirely by 2030, though those plans did not include commitments for individual countries.

Last week, Russian state-owned natural gas company Gazprom halted deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria as it seeks to sow divisions between European nations that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.