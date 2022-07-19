New perspectives

A visitor taking in the symmetry of American artist James Turrell's architectural work Second Wind on Sunday at the Fundacion Montenmedio Arte Contemporaneo, a contemporary art foundation in Vejer de la Frontera, southern Spain.

Second Wind is an architectural piece located underground.

Viewers enter a pyramid via a tunnel. Inside is a stone stupa - a circular dome used in Buddhist architecture - surrounded by a pool.

The stupa has a circular hole in the ceiling, open to the sky. Here, visitors can sit and watch the changes of light "sculpted" by the artist.

Turrell expresses his vision of space through pieces he calls "SkySpaces", which are designed to help visitors feel in touch with the cosmos. He recommends visiting at sunset when the light and colours are at their most vivid.

The museum is located in a pine grove near the town.

Besides Second Wind, about 20 permanent and temporary works are on display.

