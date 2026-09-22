Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda speaks with members of the media during the arrival at Arktikum science centre during The European Arctic Summit, in Rovaniemi, Finland, on September 14, 2026. Lehtikuva/Jouni Porsanger via REUTERS

VILNIUS, Sept 22 - A new rotation of US troops is "already on its way to Lithuania", the Baltic NATO member state's president said in a post on social media X on Tuesday.

President Gitanas Nauseda thanked President Donald Trump and the US administration, adding that this was important for Lithuania and for the security of the region.

"The US military presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part of our deterrence and collective defense," Nauseda said.

The United States is withdrawing thousands of troops from Europe, and Lithuania said in June that the US was reviewing its future presence of forces in the country. REUTERS