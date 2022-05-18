New French premier known to be a steely negotiator

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron picked Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne as his new prime minister as he prepares for legislative elections in June - only the second time in 30 years that a woman has got the job.

"I want to dedicate my nomination to all little girls and tell them to go all the way pursuing your dreams," Ms Borne said in her inauguration speech on Monday.

Recently re-elected Mr Macron, who needs to show he has heard the frustrations of voters, as expressed by low turnout and big support for the far right and far left in the polls, has been looking for a premier with green and social policy credentials.

Such a profile could help counter the challenge from hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Melenchon who achieved a strong third place in the presidential election, giving him the opportunity to rally a broad coalition of left-leaning parties in the June 12-19 parliamentary vote.

In a brief inaugural address, Ms Borne said that the country needed to act "faster and stronger" to fight climate change and pledged to further work to protect the purchasing power of the French, the No. 1 voter concern according to polls.

Ms Borne, 61, will be the first woman prime minister since Ms Edith Cresson briefly occupied the office during the presidency of Socialist leader Francois Mitterrand in the early 1990s.

"It was really time there was another woman (in that position) and I know Mrs Borne is a remarkable person with a lot of experience... I think it is a very good choice," Ms Cresson told BFM television.

Outgoing Prime Minister Jean Castex, during a transition of power ceremony in the court of the Hotel De Matignon, used the female form of Ms Borne's title in a sign of shifting linguistic customs similar to the German "Frau Bundeskanzlerin".

"Madame la Premiere Ministre," he addressed her, with a broad smile. "The role (of Prime Minister) is not exempted from public exposure and criticism, dear Elisabeth, people even say that's what it had been created for," said Mr Castex with a nod to what the French call the "job from hell" - hard work in the shadow of an omnipresent president.

Mr Castex had handed in his resignation earlier in the day, paving the way for a Cabinet overhaul after Mr Macron's re-election in April.

A soft-spoken career bureaucrat who served numerous Socialist Party ministers before joining Mr Macron's government, Ms Borne had a brief stint as environment minister in 2019 when she pushed through bicycle-friendly policies.

She then took charge of the Labour Ministry and oversaw negotiations with unions that resulted in a cut to unemployment benefits for some job seekers.