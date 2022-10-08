New Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue, confusion

GENEVA - A new Covid-19 wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over the types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake.

Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 which dominated this summer are still behind the majority of infections, but newer Omicron sub-variants are gaining ground.

Hundreds of new forms of Omicron are being tracked by scientists, World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said this week.

WHO data released late on Wednesday showed that cases in the European Union reached 1.5 million last week, up 8 per cent from the prior week, despite a dramatic fall in testing. Globally, case numbers continue to decline.

Hospitalisation numbers across many countries in the 27-nation bloc, as well as Britain, have gone up in recent weeks.

Omicron-adapted vaccines have been launched in Europe as at September, with two types of shots addressing the BA.1 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants made available alongside existing first-generation vaccines.

In Britain, only the BA.1-tailored shots have been given the green light.

European and British officials have endorsed the latest boosters for select groups of people, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Complicating matters further is the "choice" of vaccine as a booster, which will likely add to confusion, health experts said.

But willingness to get yet another shot, which could be a fourth or fifth for some, is wearing thin.

"For those who may be less concerned about their risk, the messaging that it is all over coupled with the lack of any major publicity campaign is likely to reduce uptake," said Dr Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

"So on balance I fear that uptake will be quite a bit lower."

Dr Penny Ward, visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King's College London, said: "Another confounder is that quite a high proportion of the population might have also had a Covid-19 episode in recent months."

Some may erroneously feel that having had a complete primary course and then having fallen ill with Covid-19 means they will remain immune, she added.

Since Sept 5, when the roll-out of new vaccines began in the EU, about 40 million vaccine doses produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been delivered to member states, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

However, weekly vaccine doses administered in the EU were only between one million and 1.4 million during September, compared with six million to 10 million a week during the year-earlier period, data from the centre showed.

Perhaps the biggest challenge to uptake is the perception that the pandemic is over, creating a false sense of security.

"There must be some complacency in that life seems to have gone back to normal, at least with regard to Covid-19, and people now have financial and war-related worries," said Professor Adam Finn, chairman of ETAGE, an expert group advising the WHO on vaccine preventable diseases in Europe, adding that some lawmakers were dropping the ball.

