New Caledonia again rejects independence in latest poll

NOUMEA • The French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia narrowly rejected independence in a referendum yesterday, the archipelago's High Commission said after a partial count of the votes.

The anti-independence vote fell to 53.3 per cent, according to the 70 per cent of ballots counted, down from 56.7 per cent in a previous referendum two years ago, it said.

Turnout was high at 85.5 per cent, the Commission said, reflecting the enthusiasm of voters who had formed long queues to cast their ballots.

Yesterday's referendum was part of a carefully negotiated decolonisation plan agreed upon in 1998, which ended a deadly conflict between the mostly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population and the descendants of European settlers.

Another referendum can be held by 2022 as long as voting is requested by at least a third of the local legislature.

A surprise "yes" vote would deprive Paris of a foothold in a region where China is expanding its influence and dent the pride of a country whose former empire once spanned sub-Saharan Africa, South-east Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean.

Tensions have long run deep between the pro-independence Kanaks and the descendants of colonial settlers who remain loyal to Paris.

More than 180,000 long-term residents of New Caledonia are registered to vote "yes" or "no" on the question: Do you want New Caledonia to gain its full sovereignty and become independent?

The referendum was the second of up to three permitted under the terms of the 1998 Noumea Accord, an agreement enshrined in France's Constitution and which sets out a 20-year path towards decolonisation.

Turnout was high after a stronger-than-expected independence vote in the 2018 referendum.

New Caledonia, an island chain some 1,200km east of Australia and 20,000km from Paris, enjoys a large degree of autonomy but depends heavily on France for matters such as defence and education.

Sometimes called "The Pebble", it has 270,000 inhabitants and has been French since 1873.

Its economy is underpinned by annual French subsidies of some €1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion), nickel deposits that are estimated to represent 25 per cent of the world's total, and tourism.

The territory has, however, largely cut itself off from the outside world to shield itself from the coronavirus.

Though the first referendum in 2018 resulted in the maintenance of the status quo with 56.7 per cent of the vote, it still marked a shift towards pro-independence sympathies, raising campaigners' hopes that this time it could manage to break free.

It has registered only 27 cases of Covid-19.

If the "no" vote wins, a third referendum can be held within two years if a third of the local assembly votes in favour of it.

The 1998 decolonisation plan, called the Noumea Accord, ended the conflict in the 1980s between the Kanak population and descendants of European settlers known as "Caldoches".

That violence culminated in a bloody, drawn-out hostage crisis in 1988 that saw 19 separatists killed on one side, and six police and special forces on the other.

Since New Caledonia has largely avoided the coronavirus pandemic, 294 polling stations yesterday opened at 8am and closed at 6pm.

"Everyone knows there is going to be no change on Sunday," government chief Thierry Santa, who favours staying with France, told Agence France-Presse.

The real issue was to know how much of a lead one side had over the other, he added.

Some see staying with France as the only practical way forward, while others do not want to lose the chance of full independence.

Mr Carl Leclerc, a manager, said: "I made the choice a long time ago because we want to ensure the future of our children and our future also on the territory. This choice is 'no', it is simply to stay with France."

But Mr Pierre Gocho, a Kanak, said: "For me it is 'yes' because we want our country in our hands and to go further than autonomy."

