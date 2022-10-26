New British PM Rishi Sunak promises ‘steadfast’ support for Ukraine

Mr Rishi Sunak said Britain’s support for Ukraine would be “as strong as ever" under his premiership. PHOTO: REUTERS
LONDON - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that Britain’s support for Ukraine would be steadfast and “as strong as ever under his premiership,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister said ... President Zelensky could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity,” the spokesman said.

Mr Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday.

“Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin’s barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions,” the spokesman said.

For his part, Mr Zelensky said he believed “British leadership in defending democracy and freedom” would only get stronger.

“Ukraine and Britain have reached new heights in relations lately but nevertheless we still have potential to strengthen our cooperation,” he said, in an evening video address, adding that he had invited Mr Sunak to visit Ukraine. AFP

