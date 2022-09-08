New British Cabinet is country's first without white men in top jobs

LONDON - Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a Cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country's four most important ministerial positions.

Ms Truss appointed Mr Kwasi Kwarteng - whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s - as Britain's first black finance minister while Mr James Cleverly is the first mixed-race foreign minister. Ms Suella Braverman, whose parents came to Britain from Kenya and Mauritius six decades ago, succeeds Ms Priti Patel as the second ethnic minority home secretary, or interior minister.

The growing diversity is in part thanks to a push by the Conservative Party in recent years to put forward a more varied set of candidates for parliament.

British governments have until a few decades ago been made up of mostly white men. It took until 2002 for Britain to appoint its first ethnic minority Cabinet minister when Mr Paul Boateng was appointed chief secretary to the Treasury. However, the upper ranks of business, the judiciary, the civil service and army are all still predominately white.

And despite the party's diversity campaign, only a quarter of Conservative Members of Parliament are women and 6 per cent from minority backgrounds.

The appointments also reflect Ms Truss' decision to prioritise loyalty and ideological alignment, following a runoff against former finance minister Rishi Sunak. None of those who backed Mr Sunak, whose parents came from India, will remain in her full Cabinet.

Ms Truss had built her campaign on appealing to the right of the party that still obsesses over former leader Margaret Thatcher, and her selections for the biggest jobs in British politics reflect that.

Ms Truss' press secretary said the changes would "unify" the Conservative Party.

But the dominance of Truss supporters has already prompted grumbling among some Conservative MPs, and the new prime minister's decision to reward loyalty runs the risk of provoking a rebellion down the road.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS