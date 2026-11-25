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Emmanuel Macron, who made history as France’s youngest elected president, has an approval rating of 14% according to a recent poll.

PARIS - As French President Emmanuel Macron heads for the exit, several new books dissect the isolated 48-year-old who remains an enigma for many voters despite his nearly 10 years in power.

The politically hobbled centrist, who made history as France’s youngest elected president, has an approval rating of 14% according to a recent poll and will step down in May after two crisis-hit terms in office.

“Ultimately, the French still don’t know him,” journalist Francoise Degois, author of recently released Vous Etes Tous Trop Durs Avec Moi (You Are All Too Tough On Me), told AFP.

“He’s been elected and re-elected over 10 years, and in reality he’s a president of paradoxes.”

Degois used almost two years of private text message exchanges with Macron as the basis for a book that sheds some light on the embattled former investment banker’s state of mind and decision-making.

In between his remarks about his opponents and other world leaders (Trump is “anything but a madman”), Macron’s combative nature and unwavering self-assurance shine through.

But there are occasional glimpses of vulnerability.

“Yes, sometimes things weigh on me,” he confides while feeling “bored” at a “sad and uninspiring” EU summit in Brussels in October 2024 – an experience shared by many of Macron’s European predecessors.

At other moments, he sounds confounded by his inability to prevent the rise of far-right National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen, a phenomenon most observers see him as being at least partly responsible for.

His disastrous decision to call early parliamentary elections in 2024 – something the new books all struggle to explain – led to a hung Parliament with Le Pen’s MPs as the biggest single party.

“The machine wants blood. It wants the RN... You’d have to be crazy not to understand that,” Macron texts in June 2026.

Psychoanalysis?

The relationship between Macron and Degois, a Socialist, surprised the author, underlining one of the many paradoxes she sees in him.

“I actually projected a lot of false ideas on to him,” Degois said. “He’s more empathetic than he lets on. He knows this country better than he seems to, and he’s capable of much more humanity than he appears to show.”

Catherine Nay, a renowned biographer, took a different approach with her new book Ce pays dont le prince est un enfant (This Country Whose Prince is a Child) which saw her granted access to the president and his inner circle.

It offers a psychological portrait which concludes, acidly, that Macron is an immature loner who missed out on a usual childhood because of his overbearing grandmother and his relationship with his wife Brigitte, a teacher at his school.

They began dating when Macron was a teenager and Brigitte, 24 years his senior, was married with three children.

“He ought to be psychoanalysed,” Brigitte told Nay in one of several eye-catching comments.

Nay concludes that the president is of unusual intellect and an energetic, enterprising charmer, but also someone who is incapable of admitting mistakes or trusting others.

“He understood very early that he was different from others and was superior to them,” she told Radio Classique.

Own glory?

Other books have looked at the Macron era through a different prism.

Investigative journalists Gerard Davet and Fabrice Lhomme from the centre-left Le Monde newspaper analysed the rise of conservative businessman Vincent Bollore as a right-wing media mogul against the waning appeal of Macronism since 2017.

“It’s as if the two curves crossed each other,” Davet told AFP.

“Everyone agrees that he (Macron) has a phenomenal capacity for work, that he understands everything very quickly, that he is hugely intelligent, and in fact he has used all this potential for his own purposes, in the service of his own glory, and to the detriment of the country’s interests,” Lhomme added.

Jeremy Marot, an AFP political journalist, co-wrote another recent book called The Twilight of Princes: His heirs want the throne... but not his legacy! with fellow reporter Pauline Theveniaud, looking at how Macron’s potential successors have distanced themselves from him.

“This natural process is more brutal than usual because his second term is seen as a failure,” Marot said, highlighting how Macron’s first prime minister, Edouard Philippe, called it a “fiasco.”

Like Degois, Marot sees Macron as likely to return to politics, possibly as early as 2032 when he would be eligible to stand for president again. AFP