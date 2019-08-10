New blasts hit Siberia ammunition dump during cleanup from earlier explosions

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - New blasts tore through a Siberian ammunition dump on Friday (Aug 9) during a clean-up operation, four days after it was destroyed by explosions that forced thousands of people to evacuate nearby areas.

Nine people were reported injured in Friday's explosions during the clean-up of the ammunition dump on a military base in Russia's Krasnoyarsk district.

The initial incident on Monday killed one person and injured 13.

"A shell exploded, wounding five servicemen and damaging a vehicle during work on de-mining and eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation in Kamenka," local authorities in Krasnoyarsk said in a statement.

The number of injured people rose to nine, RIA news agency cited an emergency services source as saying.