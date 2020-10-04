New artworks rise from ashes of ISIS rule in Mosul

MOSUL • As sunset nears, the residents of Iraq's Mosul flock to a gold-tinted statue of a woman looking out over their scarred city with an expression of steady defiance.

It is one of a half-dozen works by local artists that have been erected across the northern Iraqi city since the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group lost control of it three years ago.

The artworks are helping residents shake off memories of brutal punishments meted out by ISIS in squares and roundabouts, even as much of their city remains in ruins.

My Lovely Lady was the first, put up in September 2018 at a traffic circle where ISIS fighters used to behead or lash residents who had broken its ultra-conservative rules.

"By placing this statue here, I was trying to erase these dark, terrifying images from people's minds," said Mr Omar Ibrahim, the 35-year-old artist behind the work.

"My Lovely Lady represents Mosul's beauty, its rebirth after overcoming all the obstacles of this nerve-racking period," he told Agence France-Press.

Nerve-racking it was: Mr Ibrahim created the sculpture in a secret basement studio while ISIS was still controlling Mosul.

When they first overran the city, the terrorists smashed works of art, musical instruments and millennia-old artefacts, deeming them violations of their ultra-conservative views. They also banned artists from working under penalty of death.

It was a devastating blow for Mosul, which had been known for centuries as a hub for musicians, writers and artists.

One favourite destroyed by ISIS was The Spring Girl, a young woman carrying a bouquet and buffeted by the wind. Mosul is known as "the Mother of Two Springs" because of its mild weather in both spring and autumn. A remake of the sculpture of a woman with flowing hair and a sly half-smile was erected this year against a backdrop of a bullet-riddled building, a reminder of Mosul's grim recent history.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE