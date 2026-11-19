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An employee looks out of a window of the Netherlands embassy building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 19, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Nov 19 - The Dutch government summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands on Thursday, after the Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage when a projectile landed near the building.

• Dutch Foreign minister Tom Berendsen said a projectile had struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv on Thursday afternoon. No-one was injured

• Berendsen told Dutch broadcaster RTL the incident was "unacceptable" and reason to summon Russia's ambassador in The Hague

• The Austrian embassy in Kyiv was also hit, Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said, but no staff were harmed

• Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Sweden would summon the Russian ambassador in the Nordic country over an explosion near its embassy in Kyiv

• The Russian embassy in the Netherlands had said on Thursday it was becoming "increasingly difficult to regard the Netherlands as a mere bystander" in the war in Ukraine

• "Through its actions, The Hague is consistently deepening its involvement in the conflict, contributing to its prolongation and further escalation," the embassy said

• Earlier this week, Netherlands-based defence company Destinus said its missiles were the only foreign-made weapons used in Ukraine's attack on Tuesday on the Crimean Bridge

• Dutch newspaper NRC on Thursday reported that Destinus employees had been active in Ukraine, where it said they had tested the company's drones on Russian targets

• In a response, Destinus said its staff had only supported the Ukrainian military in line with contracts

• It was unclear whether there was any relation between the incident in Kyiv and the reports about Destinus REUTERS