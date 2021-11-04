Netherlands reimposes curbs amid virus surge

THE HAGUE • The Netherlands is bringing back coronavirus measures, including a requirement for face masks in many public spaces, to combat a surge in cases, Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said.

He said on Tuesday that the government is also reintroducing a 1.5m social distancing rule, as well as extending so-called Covid-19 passes to places such as museums and restaurant terraces. People are also being advised to work from home for at least half the week and avoid rush-hour travel.

The move - which makes the Netherlands one of the first in Western Europe to bring back restrictions - comes less than two months after the country drastically relaxed anti-Covid-19 measures.

"It won't surprise anyone that we have a difficult message tonight. Infections and hospital admissions are rising quickly," Mr Rutte told a press conference.

Police attended a small protest outside the Justice and Security Ministry as the measures were announced, the local media said.

The Netherlands had some of Europe's most lax restrictions early in the pandemic, but drastically tightened up during a brutal second wave last year with the country's first curfew since World War II.

Two months ago, the government ended social distancing while mandating coronavirus passes showing proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test, for entry into restaurants, bars and festivals.

Mr Rutte said face masks would now be required again in shops and for trades including hairdressers and massage parlours.

They were already still obligatory on public transport, although not in stations or on platforms.

Sex workers in the Netherlands - where prostitution is legal - would, however, continue to be excluded from the mask rule.

Meanwhile, booster doses of coronavirus vaccines for the over-60s would begin shortly to counter waning immunity, the government said.

The Netherlands recorded an average of 7,711 positive Covid-19 tests daily over the past week, up 39 per cent from the previous week, its public health body said on Tuesday.

The country of 17 million people has recorded 18,441 deaths from the coronavirus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE