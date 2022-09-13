Nervousness in Russia palpable following Ukraine's latest offensive

LONDON - Ukraine's defence minister has warned that the country's armed forces will need to ensure that they can withstand a Russian counter-attack, after a Ukrainian offensive appears to have recovered around 3,000 sq km of land occupied by Russia since the war between the two countries erupted in February.

Yet at the same time, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov boasted that Russia had no food left to feed its soldiers and no fuel to refuel its tanks, and that the "day of liberating all of Ukraine's territories will come faster than we dared hope".