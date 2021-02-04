Navalny's jail sentence draws calls for sanctions on Moscow

A Moscow court has jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for two years and eight months, drawing condemnation from Western leaders and calls for a halt to a disputed gas pipeline project.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic was jailed on Tuesday for violating parole from a 2014 suspended sentence for embezzlement and money laundering.

He was accused of not meeting parole requirements such as reporting to the police in person, even though he was in a coma for several weeks last year after being poisoned by a nerve agent applied to his underwear.

Navalny was arrested on Jan 17 when he returned to Russia after five months of medical treatment in Germany.

The court converted his 2014 suspended sentence into a prison term and reduced the 3½-year sentence by 10 months - the length of time he had spent under house arrest.

Showing no sign of intimidation on Tuesday, Navalny lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin in his trademark sarcastic language. "I mortally offended him by surviving. And then I committed an even more serious offence: I didn't run and hide," he said in court.

"I participated in the investigation of my own poisoning, and we proved, in fact, that Putin, using Russia's Federal Security Service, was responsible for this attempted murder."

After the verdict, protests by opposition supporters erupted, with police brutally cracking down on them. Independent monitoring group OVD-Info said more than 1,400 people were arrested.

There was condemnation from European nations and the United States, as well as calls for sanctions, including stopping construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The pipeline linking Germany and Russia will double existing gas capacity. Proponents argue that it will make energy supplies more secure and lower prices.

But critics claim that it will weaken the position of traditional gas transit countries like Ukraine, and also argue that Mr Putin will change the hardline approach against opposition figures like Navalny only if countermeasures against Russia really hurt.

Ms Marieluise Beck, a leading politician of the German Greens, a potential coalition partner in Germany's new government later this year, demanded that the project, worth around €10 billion (S$16 billion), be stopped.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for the immediate release of Navalny and criticised the sentence as far removed from any rule of law.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also demanded the release of Navalny and "hundreds of other Russian citizens wrongfully detained in recent weeks for exercising their rights".

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the court verdict "perverse".

And Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said: "The dialogue between the European Union and Russia is now possible only in the language of sanctions."

The European Court of Human Rights in 2017 criticised the proceedings against Navalny as unjust and arbitrary.

The accusations date back to 2014, when Navalny and his brother Oleg were found guilty of embezzlement and the laundering of funds. Oleg was jailed for 3½ years, while Alexei was handed a 3½-year probation sentence.

They pleaded not guilty, calling the case politically motivated.

So far, it is unclear how the imprisonment of Navalny will affect his anti-Putin movement.

His lawyer Olga Mikhailova said she plans to appeal. But it is unlikely that a court of appeal will be inclined to reduce the sentence, given the increasingly repressive nature of the Kremlin.

"He will either stay in prison longer or he will be released on the condition that he must leave the country completely," Assistant Professor Irina Soboleva of North Carolina's Duke University was quoted by the US news website Vox.com as saying.

"In either case," she said, "the movement will be curtailed significantly."