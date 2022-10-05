Navalny organisation to reopen Russian offices to fight against war, mobilisation

MOSCOW - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's organisation on Tuesday said it would reopen its offices in Russia to fight against the conflict in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) will restore its network to oppose the partial mobilisation aimed at bolstering Russia's forces in Ukraine, close Navalny ally Ivan Zhdanov said in a video published on social media.

The announcement comes with the Russian opposition in a beleaguered state since Moscow launched its so-called "special military operation" in February, with most of Putin's prominent critics in exile or locked up.

Russian authorities have designated Navalny's organisations "extremist" following months of increasing repression against his supporters, putting FBK employees, volunteers and sympathisers at risk of prosecution and imprisonment.

Putin's partial mobilisation decree last month "has brought suffering to every Russian family", said Leonid Volkov, another leading Navalny ally.

"Now everyone is concerned" by the conflict, added Zhdanov, who like Volkov lives in exile abroad.

Navalny's followers believe the return of the FBK's regional network will promote the voices of those who oppose Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Volkov said the "fight can take different forms", including providing legal aid to those who may need it. AFP

