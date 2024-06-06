NATO's Stoltenberg: allies must ensure continuity of military support to Ukraine

HELSINKI - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that western allies should ensure that gaps in military support to Ukraine are not repeated.

Speaking during a visit to Finland, Stoltenberg said Ukraine needed "predictability and accountability" from NATO allies in terms of military support.

"Over the last months we have seen some gaps, some delays in the provision of military support to Ukraine," he said during a press conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"We need to ensure that doesn't happen again." REUTERS

