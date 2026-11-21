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NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, Rutte says

WARSAW, Nov 21 - NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Warsaw, a day after Poland said Russia violated its airspace with three objects that were probably two missiles and a drone.

"I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory," Rutte said, Polish Press Agency PAP reported on Saturday.

The head of NATO forces in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, would do everything necessary to identify any threats to defense and deterrence capabilities and would implement appropriate adjustments if needed, Rutte said, according to PAP.

Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO's eastern flank during Russia's war in Ukraine, fuelling tension with the Western military alliance and stoking fears that the conflict could spread.

Friday's intrusion came as Poland was hosting military exercises involving the "Coalition of the Willing" that groups allies of Ukraine, a coincidence Polish officials described as not accidental.

On Monday, a meeting of NATO's North Atlantic Council will be held in Brussels to discuss the violation of Polish airspace by Russian missiles, PAP also reported on Saturday. REUTERS