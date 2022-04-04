Nato warns of Russia ruse as Ukraine claims control of Kyiv War in Ukraine

WASHINGTON • Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg yesterday said he was not "too optimistic" about Russia's claim to be pulling troops away from Ukraine's capital, warning of Moscow's forces remanoeuvring even as the Ukrainian army claimed control of the entire Kyiv region.

Ukrainian troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion on Feb 24.

However, Mr Stoltenberg told CNN: "What we see is not a withdrawal, but we see that Russia is repositioning its troops."

"We should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks," Mr Stoltenberg said.

After more than five weeks of fighting, Russia has pulled back forces that had threatened Kyiv from the north to regroup for battles in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in a video address: "They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people."

Ukraine's emergencies service said more than 1,500 explosives had been found in one day during a search of the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital.

Fighting continued elsewhere. Russian attacks destroyed an oil refinery in the central Poltava region and struck "critical infrastructure" on Saturday, most likely oil facilities, near the port city of Odessa, local officials said.

Russian forces have attacked Odessa, the main base for Ukraine's navy, alongside other Ukrainian Black Sea ports such as Mariupol and Mykolaiv. If taken, it would give Russia a land corridor from Crimea to Transnistria, a Russian-speaking breakaway province of Moldova that hosts Russian troops.

Oil facilities have been a focus of attacks. Kremenchuk, 250km south-east of Kyiv along the Dnipro river, had Ukraine's only fully functioning oil refinery.

Mr Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region, said on television that the refinery had been destroyed in a rocket attack on Saturday. "The fire at the refinery has been extinguished, but the facility has been completely destroyed and can no longer function," he said.

Several rockets also hit Mykolaiv, an Interior Ministry aide said.

In another development, hundreds of people fled the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine yesterday, fearing a possible Russian offensive as Moscow focused its attacks on the south and east of the country.

Russian forces appear to be trying to encircle Ukrainian army units deployed in the region, raising fears of a repeat of the scenario seen in the besieged city of Mariupol in the south.

Meanwhile, work on evacuating people from Mariupol with the help of the Red Cross continued yesterday, with buses attempting to come close to the city, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"Seven buses will try to get closer to Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross," Ms Vereshchuk said in an online video post.

There will be 17 buses prepared to evacuate people from Mariupol and Berdyansk, she said.

Ukraine struck back on Russian soil yesterday. Two blasts were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, two witnesses told Reuters, days after the Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of striking a fuel depot there.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear. One witness said the blasts were so powerful that they rattled the windows of her home in Belgorod.

Separately, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the sight of multiple civilian bodies strewn along the streets of the town of Bucha, near Kyiv - where nearly 300 bodies were found in mass graves after the town was liberated - is a "punch to the gut".

Some European Union governments are pushing for the bloc to quickly impose new sanctions in response to the multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians, according to diplomats familiar with the discussions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS