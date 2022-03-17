Nato vows to keep helping Ukraine fight Russia

BRUSSELS • The US and other Nato members yesterday said they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion, while also adapting the military alliance's own security to the "new reality" triggered by the war.

Diplomats and military analysts estimate that Nato allies have sent more than 20,000 anti-tank and other weapons to Ukraine since the invasion started on Feb 24.

"We remain united in our support of Ukraine," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said as he arrived in Brussels for an emergency meeting of Nato defence ministers.

"We support their ability to defend themselves and will continue to support them."

Nato countries will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine even as those deliveries could become the target of Russian attacks, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren told reporters, adding: "Ukraine has the right to defend itself."

Ukraine is not a member of Nato. Although Kyiv has repeatedly said it wants to join to benefit from its protection, the government said on Tuesday that it understood it does not have an open door to Nato membership and was seeking other types of security guarantees.

Ministers will also hear from their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, who is expected to plead for more weapons from individual Nato countries, as Russian attacks on Ukraine's cities continue and the Russian military seeks control of Kyiv.

Ahead of a summit of Nato leaders next Thursday, the alliance's defence ministers were also set to tell military commanders at yesterday's meeting to draw up plans for new ways to deter Russia, including more troops and missile defences in eastern Europe.

While at least 10 of Nato's biggest member states, including the United States, Britain and France, have deployed more troops, ships and warplanes to its eastern flank and put more on stand-by, the alliance must still consider how to face up to a new security situation in Europe over the medium term.

"We need to reset our military posture for this new reality," said Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

"Ministers will start an important discussion on concrete measures to reinforce our security for the longer term, in all domains."

Russian missiles hit a Ukrainian base near the border with Nato member Poland on March 13, bringing the invasion right up to Nato's doorstep.

Those missiles were fired from Russia, Washington has said, underscoring Moscow's ability to hit Nato's eastern allies.

REUTERS