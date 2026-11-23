Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Members of the Polish military gather near the site where an object fell, in Rudnik and Sanem, Poland, on Nov 20, 2026.

WARSAW - NATO will deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to three missiles landing in the country on the military alliance's eastern flank, a Polish deputy defence minister said on Nov 23.

Three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Nov 20, prosecutors said, adding to fears that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill into NATO territory.

“An AWACS early-warning aircraft will be made available to Poland,” Pawel Zalewski told reporters after a NATO meeting in Brussels. “This is a very good system that gives us even deeper... operational awareness which allows us to respond better to this kind of threat.”

With their distinctive nine-metre-wide radar domes, NATO’s 14 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft have served as the alliance’s eyes in the sky since 1982.

Based at Geilenkirchen air base in Germany, the fleet has played an important role in surveillance missions along NATO’s eastern flank since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

An explosion captured on surveillance camera near Chmielek, in Bilgoraj County in eastern Poland, on Nov 20. At least one Russian missile hit south-east Poland during an attack on Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP

In a conflict, they can provide a common radar picture for allied fighters, ships and control centres, while directing NATO combat jets to their targets. REUTERS