Nato to boost high readiness forces to over 300,000 troops

BRUSSELS • Nato allies will boost high readiness forces to "well over 300,000" troops as they strengthen their defences in response to Russia's war on Ukraine, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Leaders from the US-led military alliance will meet in Madrid this week for what Mr Stoltenberg said would be a "transformative" summit as it grapples with the fallout of Moscow's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

Mr Stoltenberg said yesterday that allies would bolster some of their battle group deployments along Nato's eastern flank "up to brigade level" - tactical units of several thousand troops - and ratchet up high readiness numbers to "well over 300,000".

In addition, more heavy weaponry, including air defence systems, would be shifted forward and forces pre-assigned to defend specific Nato members on the alliance's exposed eastern edge.

"This constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective defence and deterrence since the Cold War," Mr Stoltenberg said.

He did not give further details of the additional high readiness forces or how they could be deployed by the alliance.

Nato currently has a high readiness force of around 40,000 troops under its command.

The more than 300,000 troops are expected to form a larger pool that the alliance could tap in the case of an emergency.

Mr Stoltenberg also said that leaders would agree to bolster Nato's essential support to embattled Ukraine.

That package would include "substantial deliveries" of gear such as secure communications, anti-drone systems and fuel, and help Ukraine over the longer term to pivot to using more advanced Nato-standard arms.

That support is separate from weaponry that Nato members - spearheaded by the United States - are already funnelling to Ukraine, including anti-tank rockets, artillery and air defence to help it hold back Russia's onslaught.

Separately, the leaders of Finland and Sweden are set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today in Madrid in an attempt to convince him to drop the objections to their membership in Nato.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson are slated to meet Mr Erdogan, alongside Mr Stoltenberg, Mr Niinisto's office said on Twitter yesterday.

Their meeting is preceded by a round of talks hosted by Nato in Brussels, including a bilateral encounter by Mr Stoltenberg and Ms Andersson.

Finland and Sweden applied to join Nato last month following Russia's attack on Ukraine, only to have their accession immediately stalled by Mr Erdogan, who is demanding they do more to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as terrorists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG