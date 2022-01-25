Nato sends ships and jets to Eastern Europe

KIEV/BRUSSELS • The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) said yesterday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response to Russia's military build-up at Ukraine's borders.

The move added to a flurry of signals that the West is expecting an aggressive Russian move against Ukraine, though Moscow denies any plan to invade.

"I welcome allies contributing additional forces to Nato," the Western military alliance's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. "Nato will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the alliance."

Britain said it was withdrawing some staff and dependants from its embassy in Ukraine, a day after Washington said it was ordering diplomats' families to leave.

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken was expected to dial in to a meeting of his EU counterparts in Brussels last night.

The tensions over Ukraine have contributed to a rise in oil prices, after the latest Russia-US talks last Friday failed to produce any big breakthrough.

Russia is demanding that Nato withdraw a promise to let Ukraine join one day, and that the alliance pull back troops and weaponry from former Communist countries in Eastern Europe that joined it after the Cold War.

The US says those demands are non-starters but it is ready to discuss other ideas on arms control, missile deployments and confidence-building measures.

The United States and European Union have warned Russia not to invade Ukraine.

Denmark said the EU was ready to impose "never-seen-before" economic sanctions and EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels said they would send a unified warning to Moscow.

An estimated 100,000 Russian troops remain poised within reach of the Ukrainian border.

Russia is awaiting a written response to its demands this week.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it considered the US embassy move "premature and a manifestation of excessive caution".

"In fact, there have been no cardinal changes in the security situation recently: the threat of new waves of Russian aggression has remained constant since 2014 and the buildup of Russian troops near the state border began in April last year," it said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc did not plan to withdraw diplomats' families from Ukraine at the moment.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would remain present in Ukraine for now but was evaluating the situation continuously.

Latvia warned its citizens not to travel to Ukraine except in cases of "urgent necessity". REUTERS