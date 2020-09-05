Nato says Russia must cooperate on probe into Navalny case

BRUSSELS • Nato allies have agreed that Russia must cooperate with an international probe into the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the alliance's chief said.

Germany, where Mr Navalny is in hospital, has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.

Russia has until now not opened a criminal investigation. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said yesterday he saw no grounds for now to suspect a crime was committed in the case of Mr Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference yesterday: "Nato allies agree that Russia now has serious questions it must answer."

"The Russian government must fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on an impartial international investigation," he said, reporting back from a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors.

Mr Navalny, 44, is the most popular and prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the German announcement this week that he was poisoned by a nerve agent has raised the possibility of further Western sanctions against Moscow.

Mr Stoltenberg said: "Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable and brought to justice. Time and again, we have seen opposition leaders and critics of the Russian regime attacked and their lives threatened. Some have even been killed."

The European Union will likely impose new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of Mr Navalny, but not straightaway, to give time to uncover the culprits, according to the bloc's executive and diplomatic sources. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Russia needed to carry out a credible, independent probe and the bloc would react based on Moscow's next steps.

The Kremlin said yesterday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over Mr Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.

A Russian toxicologist said yesterday that Mr Navalny's health could have deteriorated due to dieting, stress or fatigue, insisting no poison had been found in his samples in Siberia.

Mr Navalny fell ill on a flight last month and was treated for two days in a clinic in the Siberian city of Omsk before being evacuated to Germany.

In a statement by the Omsk regional authorities, chief regional toxicologist Alexander Sabayev said Mr Navalny had suffered from stomach problems before he fell ill.

"The patient used diets to lose weight," Mr Sabayev told reporters.

