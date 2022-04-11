Nato plans permanent military presence at border: Stoltenberg

LONDON • Nato is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing the alliance's secretary-general, Mr Jens Stoltenberg.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Mr Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper that was published on Saturday.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of Nato," it cited Mr Stoltenberg as saying.

Mr Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a Nato summit to be held in Madrid in June.

"We have the time now until the summit to make more longer-term decisions," he was quoted as saying. "This is part of the reset which we have to make, which is to move from tripwire deterrence - which is the current concept - to something that is more about deterrence by denial or defence."

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that there was no decision on "permanent basing forward or additional rotational forces in and out" or a combination of both. These are things that have to be worked out and "we'll work with Nato on this", he told a Senate hearing in Washington last Thursday.

Finland, meanwhile, is preparing for a potentially historic decision "before midsummer" on whether to apply to join Nato as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

The Nordic nation of 5.5 million people has traditionally been militarily non-aligned, in part to avoid provoking its eastern neighbour, with which it shares a 1,300km border. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine saw public support for joining Nato double from 30 per cent to 60 per cent, according to a series of polls.

This week a government-commissioned national security review will be delivered to Parliament to help MPs make up their own minds, before it is put to a vote.

"We will have very careful discussions but not taking any more time than we have to," Prime Minister Sanna Marin said last Friday.

"I think we will end the discussion before midsummer."

