Nato plans full-scale military presence at Russia border, says Stoltenberg

Nato is in the midst of a transformation that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
16 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Nato is working on plans for a full-scale military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Nato was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Mr Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of Nato," it cited Mr Stoltenberg as saying.

Mr Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a Nato summit to be held in Madrid in June.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defence policies.

More On This Topic
Nato shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons
Nato scours the skies for incursions amid rising Russia tensions

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top