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NATO military chief’s tough talk fails to allay Europe’s fears over Trump and Putin

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Despite the tough message from Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, Europe’s most pressing worry is whether the US President would actually authorise US troops to fight in the event of a Russian attack on NATO.

Despite the tough message from Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich, Europe’s most pressing worry is whether the US President Donald Trump would actually authorise US troops to fight in the event of a Russian attack on NATO.

PHOTO: EPA

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Jonathan Eyal

  • NATO chief Alexus Grynkewich vowed to “block, blunt, smash” any Russian attack, but his Warsaw speech did not ease Europe’s fear that Trump may not back NATO in a real crisis.
  • Trump’s warming ties with Putin and pressure on Europe raise fears of a US-Russia deal over Ukraine, while possible US troop and equipment cuts could weaken Europe’s security.
  • Europe is spending more on defence and Ukraine, but leaders worry they are paying for an insurance policy the US may not honour, even as Russian sabotage keeps testing NATO.

AI generated

LONDON – “Block, blunt, smash.” That’s how the top commander of NATO, the US-led military alliance in Europe, summed up his strategy of responding to a potential Russian incursion into his alliance’s territory.

In a speech in Warsaw, the Polish capital, on Oct 12, US General Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), NATO’s top officer, warned: “If someone is foolish enough to attack us, we will fight.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.