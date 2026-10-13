NATO military chief’s tough talk fails to allay Europe’s fears over Trump and Putin

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Despite the tough message from Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich, Europe’s most pressing worry is whether the US President Donald Trump would actually authorise US troops to fight in the event of a Russian attack on NATO.

LONDON – “Block, blunt, smash.” That’s how the top commander of NATO, the US-led military alliance in Europe, summed up his strategy of responding to a potential Russian incursion into his alliance’s territory.

In a speech in Warsaw, the Polish capital, on Oct 12, US General Alexus Grynkewich, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), NATO’s top officer, warned: “If someone is foolish enough to attack us, we will fight.