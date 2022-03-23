Nato head warns against use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Any use of chemical weapons in Russia's war on Ukraine would have far-reaching consequences, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg warned on Wednesday (March 23).

"Any use of chemical weapons would totally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and would have far-reaching consequences," Stoltenberg said.

He added that Nato leaders are set to agree at an urgent summit on Thursday significant new troop deployments for eastern allies in response to the war in Ukraine.

"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen Nato's posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air and at sea. The first step is the deployment of four new Nato battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia," Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of the summit.

The 30 member nations are also set to discuss China's role in the war.

Nato worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. He called on Beijing to condemn the war.

“For Nato, it is of particular concern that China now, for the first time, has questioned some of the key principles for security, including the right for every nation in Europe to choose his own path,” he said.

Stoltenberg said that when Nato leaders meet on Thursday he expects them to “call on China to condemn the invasion and to engage in diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful way to end the war as soon as possible”.