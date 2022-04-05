Nato foreign ministers to meet in 'important milestone' summit

LONDON - Foreign ministers from 30 member-states of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, are gathering on Wednesday (April 6) for a two-day summit in the Belgian capital of Brussels to take stock of the latest developments in the Ukraine war and chart their next moves.

This is hardly just a regular meeting of concerned European governments. Nato's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has described the summit as "an important milestone" not merely for Europe's but for global security as well.