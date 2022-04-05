News Analysis

Nato foreign ministers to meet in 'important milestone' summit

Global Affairs Correspondent
Nato's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that the West "is determined to provide further weapons." PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
17 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Foreign ministers from 30 member-states of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe, are gathering on Wednesday (April 6) for a two-day summit in the Belgian capital of Brussels to take stock of the latest developments in the Ukraine war and chart their next moves.

This is hardly just a regular meeting of concerned European governments. Nato's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has described the summit as "an important milestone" not merely for Europe's but for global security as well.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top