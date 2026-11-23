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FRANKFURT – NATO members’ intelligence services have concluded that Russia plans to launch a satellite armed with a nuclear weapon into space in 2026, a group of German media outlets reported on Nov 23.

Western services, including Germany’s BND and armed forces, have exchanged intelligence showing that the satellite, named Sputnik-S, was assembled several years ago and is stationed in the Moscow region, a report by broadcasters NDR and WDR and newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Russia’s embassy in Germany, Germany’s BND and NATO headquarters in Brussels did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In 2024, Russia denied assertions by US officials that Moscow was developing a weapon that could destroy enemy satellites by setting off a nuclear explosion in space.

US officials have alleged that Russia has for years been developing a nuclear weapon capable of destroying entire satellite networks, such as SpaceX’s vast Starlink internet system that Ukrainian troops have been using. REUTERS