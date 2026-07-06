NATO allies to unveil arms contracts worth ‘tens of billions’ at summit

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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at a press conference on July 6 ahead of the NATO summit 2026 in Ankara, Turkey.

ANKARA - NATO allies will unveil billions in new arms contracts at their summit in Ankara, Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on July 6, as they look to show US President Donald Trump they are delivering on a defence spending vow.

Trump will join leaders from the 32-nation alliance in the Turkish capital on July 7 after lashing out at Europe over its response to his war in Iran.

The gathering comes a year after NATO members pledged to ramp up security-related spending to five percent of GDP by 2035 under pressure from the US leader.

“Just one year later, we already see transformational progress,” Rutte told journalists in Ankara.

Rutte said that “European Allies and Canada are already investing around four per cent of their GDP in defence and security” and would set out clear plans on how to reach the ultimate target.

In a bid to display to Trump how allies are now putting their money where their mouth is, NATO allies have lined up a series of eye-catching arms deals to be announced at an industry forum on the sidelines of the summit.

“We will announce tens of billions in new contracts that will provide the crucial kit we need to deter and defend,” he told a news conference in Ankara.

In 2025, European Allies and Canada spent nearly 20 per cent more on core defence than they had the year before, he said. “Looking at 2025 and 2026 combined, that’s US$258 billion (S$333 billion) in extra investment.

“We are investing in our own security. Ensuring we have what we need to safeguard our societies today and tomorrow. Because the threats we face are real – including from Russia.”

Rutte said that beyond taking greater responsibility for their own defence, European countries were now “spearheading support to Ukraine”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend part of the summit.

“Right now, Ukraine is changing the dynamics on the battlefield, thanks to the bravery, dedication, and ingenuity of their fighting forces. But they need our continued support, especially in air defence,” he said.

“As Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty, allies and NATO partners must continue to ensure Ukraine gets what it needs.”

Diplomats say Europe and Canada are set to pledge at the summit to keep at least €70 billion of military aid flowing to Kyiv each year in both 2026 and 2027, as Trump has largely halted US support.

After his anger over their response to the Iran war, European leaders are aiming to avoid a bust-up with the mercurial US leader that could deal a further blow to NATO’s credibility.

Diplomats are banking on Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s good relationship with Trump to keep him in check.

But the Turkish authorities have been criticised for barring opposition media from attending the summit – in a row that Rutte refused to sidestep.

“When it comes to the media, it is very important for NATO that media can attend major events in person,” he said. AFP