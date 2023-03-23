Nationwide protests continue in France after Macron doubles down on pension Bill

PARIS - Train services were disrupted, and some schools shut while garbage piled up on the streets of France on Thursday as part of a ninth nationwide day of strikes against a deeply unpopular Bill to raise the pension age.

Protesters blocked a highway near Toulouse in south-western France in the early morning and a bus depot in the west, in Rennes, Le Parisien newspaper said.

Protest rallies were scheduled across the country later in the day.

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the legislation – which his government pushed through Parliament without a vote last week – would come into force by the end of the year, despite escalating anger across the country.

“The best response we can give the President is that there are millions of people on strike and in the streets,” said Mr Philippe Martinez, who leads the hardline CGT union.

Protests against the policy changes, which lift the retirement age by two years to 64 and accelerate an increase in the number of years one must work to draw a full pension, have drawn huge crowds in rallies organised by unions since January.

Most protests have been peaceful, but anger has mounted since the Bill was pushed through.

The past nights have seen spontaneous demonstrations in Paris and other cities, with rubbish bins set ablaze and scuffles with police.

Labour unions said Thursday’s day of strikes and protests would draw huge crowds against what they described as Mr Macron’s “scorn” and “lies”.

Mr Laurent Berger, the head of France’s biggest union, the moderate CFDT, told BFM TV the government must withdraw the pension law.

The latest wave of protests represents the most serious challenge to the President’s authority since the “Yellow Vest” revolt four years ago.

Polls show a wide majority of French opposed to the pension legislation, as well as the decision to push it through Parliament without a vote.